Picturehouse Entertainment has taken UK and Ireland rights for Wei Shujun’s Cannes Un Certain Regard title Only The River Flows, from Paris-based sales outfit mk2 films.

Set in 1990s, Banpo Town in rural China, a woman’s body is found by a river. The murderer’s identity seems obvious, but the chief of the criminal police, played by Zhu Yilong, starts to suspect otherwise.

It is based on Yu Hua’s short novel Mistakes By The River. KXKH Film produces.

“Wei Shujun’s knotty, engrossing crime film Only The River Flows totally floored us with its staggering visuals and rich atmosphere. We are honoured to be the UK home for this terrific film which must be experienced on the big screen,” said a Picturehouse spokesperson.

It is Picturehouse Entertainment’s sixth acquisition from this year’s Cannes, following Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Tran Anh Hung’s The Pot Au Feu, Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall and Stephanie Di Giusto’s Rosalie.

Only The River Flows is the third film from the Chinese director and his third entry at Cannes, following Striding Into The Wind (Cannes Label 2020) and Ripples Of Life that screened in Directors’ Fortnight in 2021.