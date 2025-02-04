Playtime has acquired international sales rights to Leyla Bouzid’s family drama In A Whisper about three generations of women in Tunisia, and Evi Kalogiropoulou’s Gorgonà about women rising up against the patriarchy at a Greek oil refinery.

Both films are in post-production and Playtime, part of European joint venture Vuelta Group, is launching sales at the EFM.

In A Whisper stars Eya Bouteraa, Hiam Abbass and Marion Barbeau and is about a woman living in Paris who returns home to Tunisia for her uncle’s funeral and sets out to uncover the truth behind his sudden death.

It is produced by Unité de Production, with Memento Distribution releasing in France. The film is the third feature from Bouzid following As I Open My Eyes and A Tale of Love And Desire.

Meanwhile, Melissanthi Mahut and Aurora Marion star in Gorgonà, which translates as ‘mermaid’ in Greek. Inspired by the monstrous mythological sisters, Stheno, Euryale, and Medusa. It is set in an impoverished Greek city state dominated by an oil refinery run by armed, powerful men. The film is about an industry protegée and a singer at the town bar who join forces to rise up against the violent patriarchal tyranny and take control of the refinery and the gang.

Melissanthi Mahut and Aurora Marion star in the film that is produced by Greece’s Neda Film with France’s Blue Monday Productions and Kidam.

Filmtrade is handling Greek distribution and UFO will release the film in France.

“The film exudes raw energy with strong and impactful visuals and its daring storyline,” suggests Playtime co-founder Nicolas Brigaud-Robert.