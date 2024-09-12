Portugal has entered Miguel Gomes’ Cannes award-winning Grand Tour for the international feature category at the Oscars.

The black-and-white feature first premiered in Competition at Cannes where Gomes picked up the best director prize. It also screened at Toronto and Sydney and will play New York Film Festival (NYFF).

This marks Gomes’ third time representing Portugal at the Oscars, following 2008’s Our Beloved Month Of August and 2015’s Arabian Nights: Volume 2 – The Desolate One.

Set in 1917, Grand Tour stars Goncalo Waddington as a British Empire official in Burma who runs away on his wedding day, only for the jilted bride to follow him across Asia.

It is produced by Portugal’s Uma Pedra No Sapato in co-­production with Italy’s Vivo Film and French outfits Shellac Sud and Cinema Defacto, and in association with The Match Factory, China’s Rediance and Japan’s Creatps. The Match Factory also handles international sales.

Portugal has submitted to the Oscars every year since 1980, with one exception, and is yet to secure a nomination.