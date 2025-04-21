Searchlight Pictures said on Monday that principal photography has begun in Toronto on dark comedy horror Ready Or Not: Here I Come starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett reprise their co-director roles and Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy return as co-writers, alongside producers Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, Bradley J. Fischer, and William Sherak.

Samara Weaving reprises her role as Grace, and the cast includes Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and David Cronenberg.

Executive producers are Chad Villella, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Guy Busick, R. Christopher Murphy, Samara Weaving, and Paul Neinstein.

Searchlight VP of production Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing the project for the studio, reporting to heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

The 2019 original about a bride who is forced by her new in-laws to take part in a terrifying game earned nearly $60m worldwide.

Upcoming releases include Jay Roach’s The Roses starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch on August 29. The pipeline includes Andrew Stanton’s In The Blink Of An Eye with Kate McKinnon; Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser; and Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? with Will Arnett, Cooper, Sean Hayes, Laura Dern, and Andra Day.