Protagonist Pictures has acquired international sales to Samir Oliveros’ dramatic thriller Press Your Luck, starring Paul Walter Hauser, based on a true story about an unemployed ice-cream truck driver from Ohio who arouses suspicion when he goes on a winning streak on the TV game show Press Your Luck.

CAA Media Finance represent North American rights to the film now in postproduction.

The cast also includes Walton Goggins, Maisie Williams, David Strathairn, Haley Bennett, David Rysdahl, Johnny Knoxville, Brian Geraghty, Patti Harrison and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

Oliveros directs from a screenplay co-written with Maggie Briggs, and the film is produced by US outfit Plenty Good and co-produced by Chile’s Fabula.

Colombia-born Oliveros’ first feature, Bad Lucky Goat, premiered at SXSW in 2017.