UK sales, finance and production outfit Protagonist Pictures has picked up international sales rights to US filmmaker Marc Turtletaub’s completed UFO comedy Jules.

Ben Kingsley stars alongside Licorice Pizza actor Harriet Sansom Harris, Succession’s Zoe Winters and Jane Curtin.

Protagonist Pictures is launching sales at Cannes. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically in North America this August.

Kingsley plays a man whose quiet life in a small western Pennsylvania town is upended when a UFO and its alien passenger crashes land in his backyard. He develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial, whom he calls Jules. Complications arise when the government starts to close in.

Turtletaub produces alongside Debbie Liebling and Andy Daly, Michael B Clark and Alex Turtletaub for US outfit Big Beach. Gavin Steckler has written the script.

Jules premiered at California’s Sonoma International Film Festival, where it won the audience award.

Turtletaub’s credits include director of Puzzle and Little Miss Sunshine producer.

Lina Marrone, acting head of sales at Protagonist, said: “Marc and Big Beach have made this kind of heartwarming, comedic story their true signature, delivering both creatively and commercially time and time again. Adding an acting talent like Sir Ben Kingsley has forged an undeniable combination.”