Protagonist Pictures has closed a slew of sales for Bishal Dutta’s feature debut, horror It Lives Inside.

The SXSW premiere and Midnighters audience award winner has sold to Vertigo (UK), Madman (Australia and New Zealand), Splendid (Benelux), Plus Films (Latin America), KMBO (France), Acontracorriente (Spain), NOS Audiovisuais (Portugal), M2 (Poland), AQS (Czech Republic/Slovaki), ADS Service (Hungary and Romania), Estonian Theatrical Distribution (Baltics), Richocet (airlines), Lev (Israel), Front Row (Middle East), Siyah Beyaz (Turkey), PT Omega (Indonesia), Pioneer (Philippines), Skyline (Vietnam), Shaw (Singapore) and T&B Media Global (Thailand).

Neon is releasing theatrically in the US later this year.

Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay and Betty Gabriel star in the film about a teenager who rejects her Indian culture in an effort to fit in in school. When a mythological demonic spirit latches on to her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage.

The initial inspiration for the film emerged from the filmmaker’s own childhood experience of being born in India before emigrating to be raised in America. The story draws heavily on both Indian demonic legend and a very personal family story from Dutta’s grandfather.

Dutta wrote the original screenplay, based on a story by Dutta and Ashish Mehta.

Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment produced, with Neon, Edward H Hamm Jr, Jameson Parker, Arielle Boisvert and Shawn Williamson executive producing.

It marks Neon’s fourth in-house production, with a slate including Infinity Pool from Brandon Cronenberg and starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård.