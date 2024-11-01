Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (KFD) has acquired worldwide sales rights to psychological survivalist thriller Row, which it will launch at next week’s American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10).

KFD retains UK-Ireland distribution rights on the film, and is scheduling a 2025 release.

Inspired by real-life expeditions, the film follows a failed transatlantic world record attempt that sees a woman washed ashore on a rowing boat, who must piece together her memories to prove her innocence regarding her missing crew.

Filmed in Caithness, Scotland, Row is the feature debut of UK-based director Matthew Losasso, who wrote the film alongside Nick Skaugen. Outlander star Sophie Skelton, Bella Dayne, Akshay Khanna, Mark Strepan, Tam Dean Burn and Skaugen are among the cast.

Skaugen produced the film for his UK company Immortal Elements.

“It’s been a long journey getting to this point and despite the practical difficulties of creating a film set out at sea, in an isolated yet visually stunning location, it has been worth it to create such an unusual and gritty-feeling film,” said Skaugen, while KFD CEO Spencer Pollard described it as “a tense, brilliantly-made, best-of-British thriller.”