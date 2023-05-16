Paris-based sales company Pulsar Content has boarded French director Morgan Simon’s completed second feature A Free Woman, starring Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, Félix Lefebvre, and Lubna Azabal and is screening first footage at the Cannes market.

A Free Woman is produced by Trois Brigands Productions and Wild Bunch Productions, with Wild Bunch releasing in France.

Inspired by his own mother’s life and shot in the suburb he grew up in, Simon’s film is about the relationship between a mother and her 18 year-old son. It shot in Paris earlier in the year and is now in post.

A graduate of La Fémis, Simon’s first feature film A Taste Of Ink started out at L’Atelier Cinéfondation at Cannes and has earned several awards on the festival circuit including San Sebastián where it screened in the New Directors section.

Pulsar Content is heading to Cannes with a strong market slate including The Opera!, an adaptation of Orpheus and Eurydice as an on-screen opera musical and Niki de Saint Phalle biopic Niki, the directorial debut of French actress Céline Sallette, starring Charlotte Lebon.

The company, founded in 2019, is also market premiering Matthew Rosenbaum’s debut feature The Damning Of A Country Merchant, starring Peter Sarsgaard and Mackenzie Davis, Virginie Verrier’s biopic Marinette about female footballer Marinette Pichon, animation Easter title Bim and Gregg Simon’s new thriller The Patience Of Vultures from Mandalay Pictures.