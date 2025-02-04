Pyramide Films has taken on global sales rights for Cagla Zencirci and Guillaume Giovanetti’s Confidante ahead of the film’s world premiere at Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section.

It is the Turkish-French directing duo’s fourth feature and first since 2018 Locarno prize-winner Sibel. Set in Ankara in 1999, Confidante follows Arzu, a woman working for an erotic call centre. When an earthquake hits Istanbul, a client calls her back begging her to rescue him from the rubble.

It is produced by the filmmakers’ Turkey-based production company ii Films, France’s Les Films du Tambour and 3B Productions, and Luxembourg’s Bidibul Productions. Pyramide Distribution will release the film in France.

“Phone sex operators also perform a kind of psychoanalysis on the men who call them, through their ability to listen and their predisposition to channel or tell stories,” Zenciri and Giovanetti said, adding: “The situation forces Arzu to turn into a kind of Scheherazade of the Arabian Nights: caught up in a spiral, she is forced to tell stories without really finishing them, hoping that fiction will help her save her life.”

Pyramide’s EFM slate also includes Gregory Magne’s The Musicians starring Valérie Donzelli and Frederic Pierrot and Irene Iborra’s Spanish animation Olivia.