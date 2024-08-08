Luca Guadagnino’s Queer starring Daniel Craig has been named as the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala screening on October 6.

The film is based on William S. Burroughs’s novel, which was written in the early 1950s and only published in 1985.

Queer follows William Lee, a heroin addict living among the gay American expatriate community in Mexico City in the late 1940s who tumbles into a whirlwind romance with enigmatic former military brat, Eugene Allerton, that takes them to the Ecuadorian jungle in pursuit of the ultimate high.

Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Borremans, Andra Ursuta, and David Lowery round out the key cast. Guadagnino’s Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes adapted the screenplay.

Queer is a Fremantle film produced by The Apartment and Frenesy film company, produced by Fremantle North America in collaboration with Cinecittà Spa and Frame by Frame.

The 62nd NYFF runs September 27-October 14.