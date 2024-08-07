Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish and Ludwig Göransson are among the first wave of nominees at the World Soundtrack Awards (WSA) 2024.

The winners will be announced on October 16 at the WSA ceremony and concert, held during Belgium’s Film Fest Ghent.

Zimmer is nominated in film composer of the year for his work on Dune: Part Two and The Creator. He is competing alongside recent Oscar winner Göransson (Oppenheimer); Jerskin Fendrix, who scored Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest features Kinds Of Kindness and Poor Things; Anthony Willis (Saltburn); and Laura Karpman, who worked on American Fiction, The Marvels and Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.

Eilish, meanwhile, is nominated for her Oscar-winning hit What Was I Made For?, one of three songs from Barbie nominated in best original song - the other two being ’I’m Just A Ken’ and Dua Lipa’s ’Dance The Night’.

Other contenders in this category include ’You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This’ from Wonka and Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Road To Freedom’ from Rustin.

Television composer of the year includes Martin Phipps for The Crown and Jeff Russo who worked on both Fargo and Ripley.

The second wave of nominations will be announced next month.

World Soundtrack Award 2024 - first nominations

Film composer of the year

Jerskin Fendrix - Kinds Of Kindness; Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Laura Karpman - American Fiction; The Marvels; Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

Anthony Willis - Saltburn

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two; The Creator

Television Composer of the Year

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Natalie Holt - Loki S02

James Newton Howard - All the Light We Cannot See S01

Martin Phipps - The Crown S06

Carlos Rafael Rivera - Griselda; Lessons in Chemistry; Monsieur Spade

Jeff Russo - Fargo S05; Ripley S01

Best Original Song

’Dance The Night’ - Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa

’I’m Just Ken’ - Barbie, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson

’It Never Went Away’ - American Symphony. Dan Wilson, Jon Batiste

’Road to Freedom’ - Rustin, Lenny Kravitz

’Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ - Killers of the Flower Moon, Scott

’What Was I Made For?’ - Barbie, Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish

’You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This’ - Wonka, Neil Hannon, Paul King, Simon Farnaby