Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner has unveiled a packed sales slate ahead of the EFM in Berlin, led by Finnish revenge saga Rendel 2: Cycle Of Revenge.

Jesse Haaja’s sequel (pictured) to the 2017 cult hit Rendel: Dark Vengeance stars Kristofer Gummerus as the titular character who wages war against the Vala Corporation to avenge his family’s death.

Raven Banner has also acquired Chris Cronin’s folk horror debut The Moor, about a group of investigators who must venture deep into a haunted moor to solve the death of a childhood friend. The film premiered at Frightfest in London, where it won the Best Scare award, and earned nominations for best director and best film.

The roster includes writer-director Bennet De Brabandere’s new feature Raptus, in which Ksenia Solo plays a woman who undergoes a recovery filled with surprises after she takes on a therapy android following a savage attack.

Grant Harvey’s How We Ended Us centres on a couple who try to rekindle their love on a road trip to the countryside to find the spot where they fell for each other, only for the outing to descend into a terrifying cycle of abuse and supernatural madness. Jaelynn Brooks and Stephen Massicotte star.

In Samuel Clemens’s feature debut The Waterhouse, three thieves reach a secluded safe house by the sea after stealing a painting and discover their fourth accomplice is missing. The film premiered at FrightFest last year and the cast includes Corrine Wicks, Lara Lemon, and Michelangelo Fortuzzi.

Rounding out the slate is Lawrence Jacomelli’s feature debut Blood Star, in which a young woman must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with a crooked sheriff in order to leave the desert alive.

The film shot in the desert near Los Angeles last year and stars John Schwab and Sydney Brumfield.