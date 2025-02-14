Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner arrives in Berlin with a sales line-up led by the Irish-language Galway Film Fleadh and FrightFest horror An Taibhse (Ghost).

Raven Banner has boarded worldwide rights to the story set against the backdrop of the Great Famine in the mid-19th century. When a man and his daughter take up caretaker roles at an isolated mansion, their hopes of a tranquil assignment are shattered when a malevolent force awakens within the building’s walls.

John Farrelly directed and Jim Sheridan served as executive producer. Raven Banner brokered the deal with John Moss and Juan Pablo Reinoso of Firebook Entertainment on behalf of the producers.

The company also arrives with worldwide rights on Marko Mäkilaakso’s action horror The Creeps, an homage to 1980s monster horror comedies like Gremlins in which two American teenagers attend a Ski party in Finland that gets overrun by a pack of malign creatures.

Christopher Lambert from the Highlander films stars alongside Chris Cavalier, and Iiro Panula. Miika J. Norvanto and Timo Puustinen of Frozen Flame Pictures produced.

Andrew Bowser’s Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls tells of fledgling occultist Onyx and a group of worshippers who attend a ritual at the mansion of their idol, Bartok the Great. The film premiered at 2023 Sundance and Raven Banner handles international rights.

Rounding out the slate is international rights on John Lechago’s Mortal Game, about a group of hunters who travel to an island to track down a legendary forest creature and quickly discover they have been set up as bait for a highly intelligent predator.