Her Body

Source: Reason8

UK sales outfit Reason8 has added erotic sports drama Her Body to its European Film Market (EFM) slate, from Czech filmmaker Natalie Cisarovska.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia co-production is based on a true story, and follows a talented high diver, getting ready for the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, played by Slovakian star Natalia Germani. After suffering a serious vertebra injury, she is forced to end her sports career, and starts up a career in pornography.

Producers are Czech Republic’s Viktor Schwarcz and Slovakia’s Katarina Krnacova.

