Paris-based The Party Film Sales has secured international sales rights to Karim Bensalah’s feature debut Six Feet Over.

The Algerian-French feature had its MENA premiere in the Red Sea Competition on Monday, December 4, having debuted at France’s Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival in October. MAD Solutions handles distribution in the Arab world.

Co-written by Bensalah with Jamal Belmahi, Six Feet Over follows the son of a former Algerian diplomat, who takes a job with Muslim undertakers to try and legitimise his immigrant status.

The film is produced by Oualid Baha for Algeria’s Tact Production, co-produced by Eugenie Michel Villette of France’s Les Films du Bilboquet. It received production support from Qatar’s Doha Film Institute in the 2020 autumn grants round.

It is Algerian director Bensalah’s feature debut; the London Film School graduate has previously made short films including Le Secret De Fatima, which won at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand short film festival; and Racine(s), a segment of anthology feature Paris La Metisse. Bensalah then participated in the Sundance writers and directors labs in 2012.