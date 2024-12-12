Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival distributed over $900,000 in prizes at its Souk industry awards.

The biggest award, the $75,000 Red Sea Souk Production Award, went to Katia Jarjoura’s Lebanon-France co-production Robbing Beirut. Produced by Michel Zana for Blue Train Films, the film follows a young woman who becomes a bank robber in order to pay for her sister’s leukaemia treatment.

Two further titles received prizes in the same section, for Projects in Development. Makbul Mubarak’s Watch It Burn took the $30,000 Red Sea Souk Development Award; with Aboozar Amini’s Tahmina receiving a $20,000 special mention.

In the Red Sea Labs, Mohamad Al’Omda’s Blue Card won the $70,000 Production Award for a Red Sea Lodge project. The Sudanese-Egyptian co-production follows a young man who flees Khartoum for Cairo, where he embarks on a friendship with his roommate, an Egyptian street food vendor.

Written by Egyptian writer Paula Thabet, the film is produced by Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala, whose feature You Will Die At Twenty was Sudan’s first international feature Oscar entry in 2021. It was one of four prizes for the film, totalling $148,000 value across cash and in-kind prizes.

Further Red Sea Labs prizes went to Lydia Matata’s Kenyan drama Pepo Kali, winning $50,000; and Jawahine Zentar’s The Silent Ones, receiving $40,000 – both also Red Sea Labs Production Awards for a Red Sea Lodge project.

Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir received three prizes for her second feature Holy Cow (working title), after her debut The Mother Of All Lies won the Un Certain Regard directing prize at Cannes 2023.

Holy Cow took the $50,00 ART Award for an Arab Project in development or production, as well as an in-kind prize from Freshly Ground Stories and a $8,500 CNC prize from the Red Sea Souk Projects in Development jury.

El Moudir’s new film centres on a truck driver who causes a diplomatic crisis when two Brazilian cows escape from his transport in Morocco.

Successful Saudi projects at the Souk included Rulan Hasan’s psychological horror Close Rose Close, which took four prizes totalling $140,000 in value.

“This year’s Red Sea Souk winners reflect the incredible talent and creativity emerging from Saudi Arabia, Arab world, Africa, and Asia,” said Shivani Pandya Malhotra, managing director of the Red Sea Film Foundation. “These regions hold immense storytelling power, and through initiatives like the Souk, we’re proud to support these voices, offering them a platform to flourish.”

“This edition of the Souk Project market had a record number of meeting requests for the projects in selection which reflects the high calibre and potential of the teams taking part,” added Holly Daniel, director of the Red Sea Souk.

The Red Sea International Film Festival runs until Thursday, December 12.

Red Sea Souk 2024 winners

Arab Cinema Center

Saudi winner – Do Re Mimi, prod. Jawaher Alamri

Arab winner – It’s Okay, I’m Only Human, prod. Christelle Younes

Filmmore prize – Fuxi, dir. Qiu Jiongjiong

Freshly Ground Stories prizes – Holy Cow (working title), dir. Asmae El Moudir; Assa, A Fish In A Bowl, dir. Dahlia Nemlich

Impronta Films prize – Farouk, dir. Halkawt Mustafa

Oticons prize – Fuxi, dir. Qiu JiongJiong

Shift Studios

Promotion packages – I Didn’t Sign Up For This, dir. Lana Komsany; Do Re Mimi, dir. Fatima Albanawi

DCP package – Blue Card, dir. Mohamed Al’Omda

Titrafilm work-in-progress award – Allah Is Not Obliged, dir. Zaven Najjar

Arab Radio and Television Network

Saudi project award – I Didn’t Sign Up For This, dir. Lana Komsany

Arab project award – Holy Cow, dir. Asmae El Moudir

MAD Solutions award – Do Re Mimi, dir. Fatima Albanawi

MBC Academy/Shahid awards

Saudi project – Hadd, dir. Jamal Kutbi

Development/production/post-production awards – Close Rose Close, dir. Rulan Hasan; Blue Card, dir. Mohamed Al’Omda

Ambient Light awards

Project in development – It’s Okay, I’m Only Human, dirs. Karim Ghorayeh, George Peter Barbari

Post-production services – A Winner Is Seen At The Start, dir. Zhannat AlShanova

Rotana Studios awards

Arab film award - Close Rose Close, dir. Rulan Hasan

Arab projects award – Blue Card, dir. Mohamed Al’Omda; Close Rose Close, dir. Rulan Hasan

Saudi project award – Do Re Mimi, dir. Fatima Albanawi

Best Media Production award – It’s Okay, I’m Only Human, dir. Karim Ghorayeb, George Peter Barbari

CNC award – Holy Cow, dir. Asmae El Moudir

Ithra Saudi project award – Hadd, dir. Jamal Kutbi

Works in progress awards

Post-production special mention – Fuxi, dir. Qiu Jiongjiong

Post-production award – Guria, dir. Levan Koguashvili

Red Sea Labs awards

SeriesLab award: first winner – Cold Case One, wris. Nithin Lukose, Hari Kirishnan; second winner – Generation, wri. Mona Ombogo

SeriesLab award – Saria Othman Needs No Man, wri. Estephan Khattar

Red Sea Lodge project special mention – Close Rose Close, dir. Rulan Hasan

Red Sea Lodge project production award – The Silent Ones, dir. Jawahine Zentar

Red Sea Lodge project production award – Pepo Kali, dir. Lydia Matata

Red Sea Lodge project production award – Blue Card, dir. Mohamed Al’Omda

Red Sea Souk projects in development awards

Special mention – Tahmina, dir. Aboozar Amini

Development award – Watch It Burn, dir. Makbul Mubarak

Production award – Robbing Beirut, dir. Katia Jarjoura