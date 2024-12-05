Italy-based sales firm Coccinelle has boarded international rights on Paolo Marinou-Blanco’s Dreaming Of Lions.

The black comedy will have its international premiere at the Culture Square – Cinema 2 on Friday (December 6) at Red Sea International Film Festival, with a second screening the following day.

The absurdist tragicomedy centres on a terminally ill woman whose thwarted attempts to end her own life lead her to a deceptive professional organisation.

Denise Fraga leads the cast, alongside 2022 European Film Promotion Shooting Star Joao Nunes Monteiro.

Dreaming Of Lions premiered as the opening title of the Critics’ Picks section at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last month. It is produced by Justin Amorim, Luis Ortas, Eduardo Rezende and Marinou-Blanco for Promenade, Darya Films, Capuri and Cinètica, and came through the TorinoFilmLab Next Comedy Lab and MFI Script 2 Film workshop.

It is Portuguese-Greek director Marinou-Blanco’s second feature after 2008 comedy Goodnight Irene.

The filmmaker described the feature as “a dark comedy about euthanasia that honours the courage, the respect for life which is only possible through lucidity, love and laughter, even during the most tragic moments, because truth is ultimately always tragicomical.”

Coccinelle has also added deals for Veit Helmer’s German romantic comedy Gondola, for Benelux (J&J Films) and Sweden (Sveriges Förenade Filmstudios Filmrutan).