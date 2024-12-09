Post-apocalyptic action title The Last Ronin has inked key sales deals, following its world premiere at Red Sea International Film Festival.

The film has sold to North America (Well Go USA Entertainment); Latin America (Encripta), MENA theatrical rights (Empire) and former Yugoslavia (Stars Media).

Written and directed by Maksim Shishkin, The Last Ronin is set in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by climate change and nuclear war. A lone traveller searches for his father’s killer; only to find a teenage girl who offers him a bounty to help her.

The film is produced by Natalya Shibanova for Russia’s Central Partnership Productions, which also handles world sales on the film. The film will be released in Russian cinemas on December 26.

Central Partnership is owned by Gazprom, the energy corporation that is itself majority-owned by the Russian state.