Chinese sales agent Rediance is expanding into distribution, attending EFM as a buyer for China for the first time, on the lookout for commercial auteur films, both new releases and library titles.

It has established a new Beijing-­based joint venture, in collaboration with Zhijiang Pictures Media (Zhejiang) and China Magic Film, for theatrical distribution and marketing in mainland China, aiming to handle six to eight films per year. Rediance will act as the international interface, responsible for acquisitions.

“Many international films such as Anatomy Of A Fall and How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies have done incredibly well in Chinese theatres,” said Rediance CEO Xie Meng, who is looking for European, Southeast Asian and East Asian titles. “And classic films like Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Like Father, Like Son and Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films have been rereleased in China.”

Zhijiang Pictures Media (Zhejiang) and China Magic Film have more than a decade of film distribution and marketing experience, having invested and distributed acclaimed films such as Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s The Assassin, Diao Yinan’s Black Coal Thin Ice, Ann Hui’s The Golden Era and Guiseppe Tornatore’s classic The Legend Of 1900.

Their box-office successes include last year’s Chinese New Year comedy Rob N Roll from Hong Kong, which grossed $32.4m (rmb237m) in China.

Rediance is also a co-investor in international productions such as Miguel Gomes’s Grand Tour. “We will invest in or acquire films that echo cultural and emotional resonance,” said Xie Meng. “We will strike a balance between artistic expression and commercial value.

“As the world’s second largest film market, China’s demand for excellent international films is still waiting to be released.”

