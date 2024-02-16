Janus Films has picked up North American rights to four of Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas’ features including a restored version of Battle in Heaven ahead of its world premiere in Berlin’s Classics Special.

Other titles in the deal with Coproduction Office include the 2002 Camera d’Or-winning debut feature Japon, 2007 Cannes Jury prize-winning Silent Light whose restoration is planned for later in 2024, and 2012 Cannes best director award-winning Post Tenebras Lux.

Battle in Heaven will screen in 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos sound.

The provocative film is about a driver haunted by the kidnap of a child.