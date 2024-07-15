Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap won the best Irish film award at the Galway Film Fleadh last night (July 14), and also took home the inaugural audience and Irish language film awards.

Kneecap, which scored the audience award at Sundance, was the Fleadh’s opening night film, with the band arriving in the city in their trademark anarchic style, on top of a Land Rover adorned with Palestinian flags and carrying flares.

The film is based on the origin story of the Irish-language rap trio from west Belfast. It is produced by Trevor Birney of Belfast-based Fine Point Films and Jack Tarling of the UK’s Shudder Films, and is co-produced by Partick O’Neill of Ireland’s Wildcard.

Palestine was a key talking point at this year’s event, as the country of focus. Farah Nabulsi’s Toronto premiere The Teacher won the best international film prize. The Palestine-UK director’s debut feature follows a teacher in Palestine who is forced to confront his violent past.

Best Irish first feature went to Fidil Ghorm (Blue Fiddle), directed by Anne McCabe. It tells the story of a 10-year-old who believes if she learns to play the fiddle like her dad, she can wake him up from a coma. Housewife Of The Year, a documentary about an annual televised housewife competition, was feted with the best Irish doc prize.

Alongside a line-up of 94 features, a well-attended industry programme enjoyed talks from high-profile speakers such as former Amazon exec and US indie producer Ted Hope and HBO senior vice president Jay Roewe. Over 700 official one-to-one meetings were booked within the Fleadh’s marketplace, according to the festival, where representatives from international sales agents and financiers included LevelK, Film4, The Yellow Veil, Mubi, Netflix, Bankside, Mister Smith, Film Constellation, Embankment, Autlook, Curzon and Hanway.

The best marketplace project award went to Fairies Don’t Exist, produced by Michael O’Neill and Jude Sharvin’s Belfast-based Armchair and Rocket.

Looking ahead

The Galway Film Fleadh board, chaired by Annie Doona, used this year’s event to launch its strategic plan for 2024-2028. “In 2023, the executive and the board and staff thought it’s time to reflect, it’s time to reassess, to learn the lessons from Covid, learn the lessons from the last 30 years, and look to what we want to be in the future,” said Doona.

Ambitions within the plan include an increase of both international and Irish film premieres by 10%; engagement with more diverse audiences; year-on-year increase of at least 5% in box office and event attendance figures; enhanced use of non-traditional and accessible outdoor location for screenings; engage with a broader range of stakeholders to strengthen industry panels and events, particularly in emerging technologies; and achieve 20% increase in funding from external sources and sponsors.

“We’ve got measurable outcomes. We want to be held accountable,” added Doona.

Galway Film Fleadh 2024 winners

Best Irish language feature film

Kneecap dir. Rich Peppiatt

Best independent film

The Song Cycle dir. Nick Kelly

Best Irish feature documentary

Housewife Of The Year dir. Ciaran Cassidy

Best Irish first feature

Fidil Ghorm dir. Anne McCabe

Best Irish film

Kneecap dir. Rich Peppiatt

Audience award

Kneecap dir. Rich Peppiatt

Galway Hooker award

Brian Cox

Best animation

To Break A Circle dir. Kalia Firester (lead animator Cora McKenna)

Peripheral Visions award

Poison dir. Désirée Nosbusch

Generation jury award

Amal dir. Jawad Rhalib

Best international film

The Teacher dir. Farah Nabulsi

Best international documentary

Intercepted dir. Oksana Karpovych

Best cinematography in an Irish film

Oddity, Colm Hogan (cinematographer)

Best marketplace project

Fairies Don’t Exist, prods. Michael O’Neill and Jude Sharvin (Armchair and Rocket)

Bingham Ray new talent award

Eva Birthistle, dir. Kathleen Is Here

Pitching award

Dons Life Goes On, Zoe Gibney