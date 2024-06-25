Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon and Edward Burns’ Finnegan’s Foursome are among the films lined up to shoot this summer in Ireland, ahead of what’s gearing up to be a busy summer for inward investment in the country.

US filmmaker Linklater’s latest project stars Irish native Andrew Scott, Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale and will shoot in Dublin this summer. The feature is a biopic about the dying days of Lorenz Hart, one half of legendary mid-century American songwriting duo Rodgers & Hart.

Linklater is also a producer on the project, alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss. The film will be a Detour/Renovo production in association with Wild Atlantic Pictures, Under The Influence and Cinetic Media.

Edward Burns’ Finnegan’s Foursome, set to shoot in Dublin and Wicklow across July and August, that is understood to follow two middle aged brothers and their sons as they travel to Ireland on a golfing trip. Wild Atlantic Pictures is the Irish production company on the project.

Further projects shooting in Ireland include John Carney’s musical comedy Power Ballad now filming in Dublin .It charts the story of a wedding singer and a rock star, played by Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas respectively, and the song that comes between them.

Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron are producing for the US’ Likely Story, with Robert Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan for Ireland’s Treasure Entertainment, and Carney, all of whom produced Carney’s most recent film, Flora And Son. 30WEST and Screen Ireland finance and produce the film.

Also shooting in Dublin and Wicklow is Mix Tape, a four-part mini-series and love story adapted from a novel of the same name by Jane Sanderson, set between Sheffield and Australia, and starring Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess. The show is an Ireland-Australia co-production, produced by Australia’s Foxtel Group and Aquarius Films, and Ireland’s Subotica.