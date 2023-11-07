New Riyadh-based distributor TwentyOne Entertainment is gearing up for launch at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival.

The first feature on the TwentyOne Entertainment slate is Norah, from Saudi writer-director Tawfik Alzaidi, which plays in main competition at Red Sea.

Paul Chesney has been named as the CEO of TwentyOne Entertainment, which is owned by a private investor. Chesney is a former EVP of global operations at Universal Pictures who has also management roles at Disney, Warner Bros. and Arts Alliance Media as well as technology start-ups and new studio developments.

TwentyOne Entertainment plans to acquire and distribute Arabic and international content to cinemas and across traditional broadcast and streaming platforms within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The company will also distribute its new Arabic content to other territories around the world.

Set in Saudi Arabia in the 90s, Norah is billed as a moving story about the power of art to inspire and change minds and hearts. Written and directed by Tawfik Alzaidi, it is the first Saudi Arabian feature film to shoot entirely in the AlUla region in Saudi Arabia.

Chesney said: “Our goal is to consistently deliver a high-quality cinematic entertainment experience and be an innovative leader in this fast developing market. We look forward to building strong partnerships throughout the region and around the world.”