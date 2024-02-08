Roadside Attractions and Vertical have acquired US rights to the biopic Lee starring Kate Winslet as the celebrated model turned war photographer Lee Miller.

Lee premiered at TIFF 2023 and will open theatrically on September 20.

Ellen Kuras’ feature directorial debut charts the life of the trailblazing former model who went to Paris to become a photographer and eventually made it to the front line in the Second World War to document atrocities, launching her career as a war photographer.

Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Connor, Andy Samberg, and Marion Cotillard round out the key cast.

Kuras served as cinematographer on Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and Summer Of Sam, among others.

Roadside co-president Howard Cohen and Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Tony Piantedosi brokered the US deal with CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group.

Roadside and Vertical partnered on Emily The Criminal, Benediction, The Pod Generation, and the upcoming Asphalt City and Firebrand.

Rocket Science has closed deals in the UK (Sky), Canada (Elevation Pictures), Australia, New Zealand, Pacific, Germany, Austria (Studiocanal), France (SND), Italy, Spain, Latin America (Vertice 360), Portugal (Nos Lusomundi), and Scandinavia (Scanbox).

Further sales closed in Middle East (Front Row), Benelux (The Searchers), South Africa (Empire), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Greece, Cyprus (The Film Group), Israel (Forum), Baltics (Acme), and Eastern Europe (Vertical/Monolith/Blitz).