Rome’s MIA film and TV market has selected 60 projects for its co-production market, which runs from October 14-18th.

More than 600 projects were submitted this year from 90 countries worldwide. Of these, 60 will be presented, spanning films, animation, documentaries and scripted TV dramas.

14 feature-length film projects, coming from 10 countries are being presented at MIA’s Film Co-Production Market & Pitching Forum.

They include French director Yves Piat’s Borderline, following on from his Oscar-nominated short Nefta Football Club.

UK director Juliet Ellis also presents coming-of-age feature Braids, following her 2021 debut Ruby.

Carlo S. Hintermann - whose debut film The Book of Vision opened Venice Critics’ Week in 2020 and had Terrence Malick as executive producer – brings Venice-set Fish.

Maddalena Ravagli, an Italian screenwriter with credits including Gomorrah, Django, ZeroZeroZero and The Kollective, will present her feature directing debut The Place Of Eternal Summer, about two boys over three Sicilian summers.

According to MIA, over 100 audiovisual works have been produced after participating in the MIA Co-production market.

Elsewhere, MIA’s programme dedicated to international theatrical distribution returns for 2024. Comin’UP is a programme for sales agents to preview films to be released between December 2024 and 2025; work in progress programme C EU Soon will present European films in post-production that are looking for international distributors; while the Market Screenings are also back.