Ryan Gosling and producer Jessie Henderson have launched General Admission with a three-year, first-look film deal at Amazon MGM Studios.

The co-founders said the production company will collaborate with “world-class filmmakers to create bold theatrical and streaming events within all genres – fun, transportive entertainment for everyone”.

Under the pact with Amazon MGM Studios General Admission will produce features for theatrical and streaming, some of which Gosling will star in.

Gosling earned a supporting actor Oscar nomination this year for Barbie in addition to two prior lead actor nods for La La Land and Half Nelson.

Among his feature credits are Drive, The Notebook, Blue Valentine, and The Gray Man. He served as a producer on Universal’s SXSW premiere and upcoming summer season opener The Fall Guy. He is in pre-production on the sci-fi Project Hail Mary from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, which MGM will release.

Henderson was a feature executive at Apple Original Films where she was involved in the upcoming trio of Jon Watts’ Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Steve McQueen’s Blitz, and Joe Kosinski’s Formula 1 film starring Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris, which is currently in production.

Prior to Apple she spent more than six years running Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, where she produced Spy, A Simple Favor, Someone Great, and Last Christmas.