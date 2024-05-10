Thunder Road Pictures has lined up Sam Claflin and Rupert Friend to star in Henry Dunham’s Second World War action thriller Perdition.



UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment is launching international sales at Cannes, with CAA and UTA to oversee North American rights.

The film is in pre-production, and scheduled to start principal photography this in autumn in Europe.

The thriller is set in December 1944 in war-torn Belgium. A lone American soldier (Claflin) escapes a prisoner of war camp execution, while a ruthless Nazi SS officer (Friend) becomes obsessed with tracking him down.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce for Thunder Road, the US outfit behind the John Wick franchise. Thunder Road recently launched a genre label with Scott Strauss, Badlands, with its first title being Arachnid, starring Matilda Lutz, to be sold by Altitude at Cannes.

US filmmaker Dunham’s debut feature, The Standoff At Sparrow Creek, in 2019. He starts production on his next feature, the thriller Wichita Libra starring Phoebe Dynevor, this summer, which Mister Smith and UTA are also selling.