The key industry awards at the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) went to Michael Fetter Nathansky’s Mannequins, Iar Said’s Most People Die On Sundays and Daniela Abad Lombana’ These Were All Fields. The awards were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27.

Mannequins (working title) took both the WIP Europa Industry Award and the WIP Europa Award (worth €10,000). Germany’s Contando Films and Studio Central/Network Movie are producing Nathansky’s second feature, which is a romantic social drama set in Europe’s largest coal mining area.

Iair Said’s Argentinean family dramedy Most People Die On Sundays won the WIP Latam Industry Award and the Egeda Platino Industry Award for the Best Work In Progress (WIP) Latin American film, which comes with a €30,000 cash prize.

Inspired by the director’s own life, Most People Die On Sundays follows a young middle-class Jewish boy who lives in Rome and returns to Buenos Aires for his uncle’s funeral. It is produced by Argentina’s Campo Cine and co-produced by Italy’s Disparte, Switzerland’s My Gosh, and Argentina’s Patagonik and Giorgina Mesiano.

The main winner of the Latin America 12th Co-Production Forum was Daniela Abad Lombana’s These Were All Fields, produced by Colombia’s La Selva Cine. Set in Colombia’s roaring 90s, the film explores a deteriorating mother and daughter relationship.

Projects from Argentina won the most industry prizes this year. In addition to the above-mentioned titles, other awarded projects produced or co-produced by Argentina included Rodrigo Demirjian’s Yo, Terrateniente, a co-production between Spain’s Tourmalet Films and Argentina’s AH! Cine; Lucía Mariani’s The Days Off, from Maravillacine and Brazil’s Persona Non-Grata; and Bárbara Sarasola-Day’s Little War, via Púcara Films and Netherlands’ Marleen Slot.

San Sebastian Industry Awards 2023

WIP Latam Industry Award

Most People Die On Sundays (Argentina, Italy, Switzerland)

Dir: Iair Said

Prod: Campo Cine

Egeda Platino Industry Award For The Best WIP Latam

Most People Die On Sundays

WIP Europa Industry Award

Mannequins (WT) (Germany)

Dir: Michael Fetter Nathansky

Prod: Contando Films

WIP Europa Award

Mannequins (WT)

Latin America 12th Co-Production Forum Best Project Award

These Were All Fields (Colombia)

Dir: Daniela Abad Lombana

Prod: La Selva Cine

Dale! Award (Development Latin America-Europe)

Little War (Argentina, The Netherlands)

Bárbara Sarasola-Day

Pucará Cine

Artekino International Prize

The Days Off (Argentina, Brazil)

Dir: Lucía Mariani

Prod: Maravillacine

Ikusmira Berriak Award (Elamedia - Euskadi Post-Production Award)

After The Night, The Night (Switzerland, The Netherlands)

Dir: Naomi Pacifique

Prod: Golden Egg Production

19th Lau Haizetara Documentary Co-Production Forum Awards

Ibaia – Bilibin Circular Award

Yo, terrateniente (Spain, Argentina)

Dir: Rodrigo Demirjian

Prod: Tourmalet Films, AH! Cine

Dogwoof Award

December (Poland, Lithuania)

Dir. Grzegorz Paprzycki

Prod: Telemark, Just a Moment

Ibaia – Bilibin Circular Award

Pulso (Brazil)

Dir: Victoria Alvares, Quentin Delaroche

Prod: Revoada Produçoes