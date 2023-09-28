The key industry awards at the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) went to Michael Fetter Nathansky’s Mannequins, Iar Said’s Most People Die On Sundays and Daniela Abad Lombana’ These Were All Fields. The awards were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday 27.
Mannequins (working title) took both the WIP Europa Industry Award and the WIP Europa Award (worth €10,000). Germany’s Contando Films and Studio Central/Network Movie are producing Nathansky’s second feature, which is a romantic social drama set in Europe’s largest coal mining area.
Iair Said’s Argentinean family dramedy Most People Die On Sundays won the WIP Latam Industry Award and the Egeda Platino Industry Award for the Best Work In Progress (WIP) Latin American film, which comes with a €30,000 cash prize.
Inspired by the director’s own life, Most People Die On Sundays follows a young middle-class Jewish boy who lives in Rome and returns to Buenos Aires for his uncle’s funeral. It is produced by Argentina’s Campo Cine and co-produced by Italy’s Disparte, Switzerland’s My Gosh, and Argentina’s Patagonik and Giorgina Mesiano.
The main winner of the Latin America 12th Co-Production Forum was Daniela Abad Lombana’s These Were All Fields, produced by Colombia’s La Selva Cine. Set in Colombia’s roaring 90s, the film explores a deteriorating mother and daughter relationship.
Projects from Argentina won the most industry prizes this year. In addition to the above-mentioned titles, other awarded projects produced or co-produced by Argentina included Rodrigo Demirjian’s Yo, Terrateniente, a co-production between Spain’s Tourmalet Films and Argentina’s AH! Cine; Lucía Mariani’s The Days Off, from Maravillacine and Brazil’s Persona Non-Grata; and Bárbara Sarasola-Day’s Little War, via Púcara Films and Netherlands’ Marleen Slot.
WIP Latam Industry Award
Most People Die On Sundays (Argentina, Italy, Switzerland)
Dir: Iair Said
Prod: Campo Cine
Egeda Platino Industry Award For The Best WIP Latam
Most People Die On Sundays
WIP Europa Industry Award
Mannequins (WT) (Germany)
Dir: Michael Fetter Nathansky
Prod: Contando Films
WIP Europa Award
Mannequins (WT)
Latin America 12th Co-Production Forum Best Project Award
These Were All Fields (Colombia)
Dir: Daniela Abad Lombana
Prod: La Selva Cine
Dale! Award (Development Latin America-Europe)
Little War (Argentina, The Netherlands)
Bárbara Sarasola-Day
Pucará Cine
Artekino International Prize
The Days Off (Argentina, Brazil)
Dir: Lucía Mariani
Prod: Maravillacine
Ikusmira Berriak Award (Elamedia - Euskadi Post-Production Award)
After The Night, The Night (Switzerland, The Netherlands)
Dir: Naomi Pacifique
Prod: Golden Egg Production
19th Lau Haizetara Documentary Co-Production Forum Awards
Ibaia – Bilibin Circular Award
Yo, terrateniente (Spain, Argentina)
Dir: Rodrigo Demirjian
Prod: Tourmalet Films, AH! Cine
Dogwoof Award
December (Poland, Lithuania)
Dir. Grzegorz Paprzycki
Prod: Telemark, Just a Moment
Ibaia – Bilibin Circular Award
Pulso (Brazil)
Dir: Victoria Alvares, Quentin Delaroche
Prod: Revoada Produçoes
