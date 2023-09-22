The third edition of Spain Stars of Tomorrow, part of Screen International’s talent-spotting series, has been unveiled.

The list features 10 rising actors and filmmakers with the potential for breakout international careers.

The 2023 line-up will be presented on September 26 at a special launch event at the San Sebastian film festival.

The list of talents, featuring six actors and four filmmakers, was once again curated by Screen’s Spain correspondent Elisabet Cabeza.

The actors selected are Nourdin Batan, who made his debut in Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows; Bird Box Barcelona actor Patrick Criado; Clara Galle, the lead in Netflix’s 2022 drama Through My Window; Pol Lopez, star of Mikel Gurrea’s San Sebastian competition title Suro; Stephanie Magnin, who appeared in Carlota Pereda’s Piggy; and Laia Manzanares, the lead in Girl Unknown by Pablo Maqueda.

The filmmakers are: Julia De Paz, an audience award winner at Malaga for her short Harta; Aitor Echevarria, who shot his first feature Deconstructing An Elephant this summer; Guillermo Garcia Lopez, in competition at Cannes with his short Aunque Es De Noche this year; and Andrea Jaurrieta, a Goya nominee for her feature Ana By Day.

Spain Stars welcomes the Spain Film Commission as headline partner, and the San Sebastian Film Festival as supporting partner.

A dedicated Spain Stars of Tomorrow print edition will be available at the festival and to Screen subscribers, featuring the photo shoot for this year’s talent showcase that took place in Madrid late July.

Screen International editor Matt Mueller said: “The Spanish film industry has long been one of the most vital and dynamic in the world, and the opportunities for Spanish talent to travel internationally has never been greater. We are proud of this year’s selection, and know that we will be hearing their names for years to come.”

Jose Luis Rebordinos, director of the San Sebastián film festival, added: “It’s a pleasure to host the reveal of the young professionals selected for this year’s edition of Screen International Spain Stars. Our festival has a long history of supporting new talent since a section devoted to new filmmakers was created in the mid 1970s. Since then, sections like New Directors and the inclusion of first and second features throughout the slate of sections have worked in the same direction. Supporting new talent has also been the goal of different initiatives in recent years, like the Ikusmira Berriak residency programme.”

Carlos Rosado, president of the Spain Film Commission, said: “The mission of the Spain Film Commission is not only to attract shoots, it also involves working to consolidate and expand the Spanish industry. This includes supporting new talent. We invest ourselves in supporting initiatives that help spotlight our industry. That’s why we are delighted to be involved in Screen International’s Spain Stars of Tomorrow. It fits perfectly with our policy of international promotion and the presence in all the key markets.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from our Spain Stars Of Tomorrow 2023 photoshoot at Sala Equis, the arthouse cinema in central Madrid.