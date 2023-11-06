Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary Against The Tide has won the top prize, the Golden Gateway Award, at the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival.

The documentary, which world premiered at Sundance, follows two fishers and friends from Mumbai’s Koli community pursuing their livelihoods by different means.

Lockdown drama Bahadur - The Brave by Diwa Shah, which played in San Sebastian’s New Directors strand this year, won the Silver Gateway Award.

Kanu Behl’s drama Agra, which world premiered in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight this year, won the special jury award.

The South Asia Competition awards were presented by the jury, which included head of jury Mira Nair, Australian writer and filmmaker David Michod, Filipino filmmaker and actor Isabel Sandoval, and French film critic and festival director Edouard Waintrop.

The festival’s IMDb Audience Choice Award was won by Bhutan-set political satire The Monk And The Gun by A Yak In The Classroom director Pawo Choyning Dorji.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which ran from October 27 - November 5, played 300 films in 70 languages from 70 different countries, including 40 world premieres, 45 Asian premieres, and over 70 South Asian premieres.

The closing ceremony was held on Friday November 3 and was hosted by the actor Kalki Koechlin.

The Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award went to Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi, while the Rashid Irani Young Critics’ Choice Award was presented to Kayo Kayo Colour? (Which Colour?) by Shahrukhkhan Chavada

The NETPAC award, given to a film from the main South Asia Competition section, went to Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Sangma.

The Light Camera Impact Award, meanwhile, recognised two short films films focusing on subjects of climate, sexuality, and caste. The two winners were Blackhole by Pradyumna Patil and Praan Pratishthana (Consecration) by Pankaj Sonawane. Flowering Man by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar received a special mention in the category.

The Jio MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone initiative named Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi as its participants, who will receive mentoring and training from industry figures.