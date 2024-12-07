Yango Play, an emerging entertainment service in the Middle East, has acquired exclusive world rights to comedy Al Eid Eiden in a deal with Front Row Filmed Entertainment.

Following a theatrical release, the Saudi-Emirati feature will be available on Yango Play, which launched in the GCC market in March and is an AI-powered, subscription-based app that integrates video streaming, personalised music and interactive mini-games on one platform.

Al Eid Eiden follows a Saudi-Emirati family as they make the final preparations for an Eid getaway in Abu Dhabi. An unexpected turn of events on their day of travel changes things drastically for the parents, but not wanting to disappoint their three young children, they decide to go ahead as planned, leading to comedic mishaps and misunderstandings.

The cast includes Saudi star Fahad Al-Butairi of Al-Khallat+ and From A to B, Emirati actress Mira Al Midfa and Egyptian star Shadi Alfons of King Of The Ring and US series Ramy.

Al Eid Eiden is notable as the first feature project with an all-female Emirati creative team, led by first-time feature director Maitha Al Awadhi, producer Rawia Abdallah and writer Sara Al Sayegh. The film is produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and was shot across Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Khalid Al Sargany, head of content acquisition at Yango Play, said: “At Yango Play, we are committed to spotlighting authentic stories and investing in regional talent and this collaboration marks an important step in our mission to enrich our platform with diverse, culturally resonant content while driving innovation in the entertainment industry.”