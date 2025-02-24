The Saudi Film Commission and the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) have signed a strategic partnership to enhance co-productions between their two countries.

It builds on the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2019.

The key points of the partnership will include industry meetings to stimulate collaboration at both the Busan and Red Sea International Film Festival, joint training programmes to upskill filmmakers, support for film distribution and talent promotion, exchange of insights into film policies and regulations, and cooperation in innovation and exchanging expertise on film production.

The Korean Academy of Film Arts, under the Korean Film Council, previously ran on a training boot camp with Saudi’s MBC Academy in November 2024.

The Saudi Film Commission joined the Asian Film Commission Network (AFCNet) in January 2025.

The deal was signed by Saudi Film Commission CFO Abdullah Al Qahtani and Kofic chair Han Sang-jun at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on February 21.

This story originally appeared on Screen’s sister site Screen Global Production