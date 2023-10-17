Production has commenced in Yorkshire, UK, on horror By The Throat, directed by David Luke Rees and starring Sex Education’s Patricia Allison.

The UK-set horror follows a carer who has been booked by a wealthy couple. The pair are still grappling with the loss of their daughter in a car crash several years ago, and have been unable to conceive another child. The carer soon finds herself embroiled in a devious plan.

It is Rees’ sophomore feature, after his debut Look The Other Way And Run.

Cast also includes Wallander’s Jeany Spark, Bridgerton star Rupert Young and Matthew Cottle, of Channel 4 comedy The Windsors.

Producers are Rees, Richard Fletcher and Simon Crowe, with Crowe’s SC Films International also representing world sales.

“It’s a disturbing script and David has assembled a great team. I’m so looking forward to seeing this film in the cinemas in 2024,” said Crowe.