Screen International is teaming up with pre-eminent US entertainment newsletter The Ankler to publish a daily newsletter at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25), in addition to Screen’s regular festival coverage.



The special Ankler newsletter will curate a daily selection of breaking news, interviews, reviews and analysis from Screen International’s industry-leading coverage at Cannes and will be sent to The Ankler’s 71,000 subscribers. Screen will continue to publish its own daily newsletters during the festival.

The partnership will bring together Screen’s unrivalled expertise and understanding of the international independent film industry with The Ankler’s blue-chip North American audience of entertainment industry insiders.

Ankler Media contributor Gregg Kilday will work in the Screen newsroom at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes and helm the daily joint newsletter, which will run May 15-22 and be delivered by 6:30am PT to The Ankler’s readership.

As usual, the Screen International team will publish eight print editions, plus newsletters throughout the entire festival, featuring market-leading news, analysis, interviews, reviews, and our renowned jury grid. Ankler content will also be featured in Screen’s daily Cannes newsletter.

The Ankler’s London correspondent Manori Ravindran recently joined Screen and sister publication Broadcast as a senior contributing editor.

“I’ve always envied and admired Screen’s presence and news prowess at the Cannes Film Festival; it is a thrill to bring together our shared sensibility and introduce our audiences to each other during the most important film festival in the world,” said Janice Min, CEO and editor-in-chief of Ankler Media.

“We have been avid readers of The Ankler’ s coverage of the entertainment industry for years and are delighted to be partnering with them during Cannes. I look forward to collaborating with Janice, Gregg and The Ankler team to share our Cannes coverage with their readers, and vice versa,” said Matt Mueller, editor-in-chief of Screen International.