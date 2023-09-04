Keith Potter, an executive producer on titles including Room and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, has been named head of feature film at Screen Ireland.

He takes over from Celine Haddad. Potter will take up the new Dublin-based role in October and will co-lead the production and development department, along with the head of television, Andrew Byrne. They will develop feature film policy and strategy, assess individual project readiness from a creative and financial perspective, and support Irish writers, producers and directors across this process.

The role will be responsible for the oversight and strategic management of the Screen Ireland feature film slate, from development through production and exploitation, nurturing key relationships with financiers, broadcasters, co-production partners, sales agents and streaming platforms.

Potter most recently worked as a consultant for Popcorn Group and then as talent development executive at Scottish Film Talent Network (SFTN), where he was responsible for the first feature slate at SFTN, supported by Screen Scotland and BFI Network.

Prior to this, he worked for production company Catalyst Global Media as an executive producer across film and television investments for its production division.

From 2013 to 2017, Potter held the role of project manager at Screen Ireland (then named the Irish Film Board), working across production and development for the agency’s film slate. His previous roles also include head of production and development at Ffilm Cymru Wales, and head of development at Dan Films. He also teaches at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) Scotland.

“The Irish screen industry has experienced a remarkable period breaking records internationally, and I believe the challenge and opportunity for Irish independent filmmaking has never been more vast or exciting,” said Potter.

Screen Ireland chief executive Désirée Finnegan added: “His extensive creative development work with both emerging talent and established filmmakers, in addition to his range of experience across national film funds will greatly benefit the Irish screen industry at a time of continued growth.”