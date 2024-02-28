Screen Ireland’s National Talent Academy Network is expanding to include a National Talent Academy for VFX as part of a drive to attract more Irish talent into the sector.

Ireland’s VFX houses recently worked on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and Spiderman: No Way Home, Netflix’s The Irishman and HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

Colman Farrell, head of skills and professional development at Screen Ireland, said: “The new academy is designed to address skills needs for the VFX sector as it grows rapidly, and create opportunities for new entrants from a range of diverse backgrounds.”

The creation of the academy will be led by Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet (CCIS), working with the regions, community groups, industry bodies and other diverse entities.

The National Talent Academy network also consists of a talent academy for film and TV, as well as a talent academy for animation.

In 2023, the network delivered 5,000 skills development placements.