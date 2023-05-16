Screen International has revealed its critics for the jury grid that will run throughout the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (May 16-27).

Joining Screen’s reviewing team will be critics from 11 international outlets to give their verdict on the 21 films in Competition this year for the Palme d’Or.

The results will be published in Screen’s Cannes daily magazines and for the first time the grid will also be updated live on screendaily.com.

Egyptian critic Ahmed Shawky joins the Screen jury critics as a new addition this year. The previous artistic director of the Cairo International Film Festival made history during the 75th Cannes Film Festival when he became the first Egyptian Chairman of the International Federation of Film Critics (Fipresci).

The participating critics this year are:

Robbie Collin and Tim Robey, The Telegraph, UK

Clarisse Fabre, Le Monde, France

Katja Nicodemus, Die Zeit, Germany

Ben Kenigsberg, RogerEbert.com, US

Michel Ciment, Positif, France

Anton Dolin, Meduza, International

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian, UK

Stephanie Zacharek, Time Magazine, US

Justin Chang, LA Times, US

Ahmed Shawky, filfan.com, Egypt

Kong Rithdee, Bangkok Post, Thailand

Screen International (Screen’s competition critics comprise Finn Halligan, Lee Marshall, Jonathan Romney, Tim Grierson and Wendy Ide)

After viewing the 21 films in Competition this year, critics will record a score for each on the following scale: four (excellent), three (good), two (average), one (poor), and zero (bad). These scores are then combined to produce an average, which is rounded up/down to the nearest tenth.

Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave took home the crown for Screen’s 2022 Cannes jury grid with an average score of 3.2, beating out James Gray’s Armageddon Time which received a score of 2.8.

The record-holder remains Lee Chang-dong’s Burning which secured a score of 3.8 in the 2018 jury grid after topping previous record-holder Toni Erdmann, directed by Maren Ade, which scored 3.7 out of 4 in 2016.