Screen Scotland is on the hunt for a chair to lead on the formation and operation of the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) from 2024, in what will initially be a voluntary position.

As the EIFF’s primary public funder, Screen Scotland has been working with industry to develop an initial vision for the re-imagined festival. Screen Scotland is seeking to appoint a chair who will oversee the establishment of a new EIFF company. The new company will be eligible to apply for development funding to support the incorporation of the new company, the recruitment of its board and executive.

From 2024, EIFF will continue to run in the August slot, with a statement from Screen Scotland saying it “will aim to attract diverse and younger audiences due to its energy, programming and proximity to the festival fringe”.

It will comprise 10 new fiction features, 10 documentaries and 10 shorts, plus a small number of gala and retrospective titles. The EIFF will aim to offer a high-profile prize in each competition section.

“This is a golden opportunity for EIFF to seize the unique spirit of festival, creation and discovery that August in Edinburgh represents,” said Isabel Davis, Screen Scotland’s executive director.

“It will take an exceptional individual to breathe new life into the rekindled festival - one who can identify and encourage a team to be ambitious, playful, creative and entrepreneurial, who understands the financial challenges and commercial opportunities ahead, and bring strong governance skills into the setup process.

Davis added: “EIFF in August is a counterpoint to the nationally significant and highly respected Glasgow Film Festival in March, with both festivals providing exposure for Scottish talent across the year and offering a diverse, high-quality range of films to audiences across Scotland.

“We’re especially thankful to 2023 EIFF programming director Kate Taylor, who will be announcing her selection in the weeks to come and who is already embracing the spirit of 2024 and beyond. And enormous gratitude to the Edinburgh International Festival who have thrown a sisterly arm around EIFF for 2023 and are generously hosting it in this exceptional year.”

Following the closure of the Centre for the Moving Image in 2022, Screen Scotland acquired all rights to the EIFF’s name, trademarks and domains to the EIFF.