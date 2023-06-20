Four Scotland-based producers will each receive a bursary of up to £30,000 in the first year as part of new two-year Screen Scotland initative called Film FastTrack.

The producers will also receive tailored training which will include script development, finance, business coaching, and negotiation sessions, and be given opportunity to extend into a second year.

Verve Pictures co-founder Julia Short will lead the programme with Glasgow-based training provider TRC.

“The landscape for developing independent feature film has rarely been so challenging, both in the sense that producers struggle to keep body and soul together during that process, and that competition for creative talent, and ultimately audiences, is fiercer than it’s ever been,” said Isabel Davis, executive director of Screen Scotland.

“That’s why initiatives like this are so crucial.”

Eligible roducers must be based in Scotland with a Scotland-registered production company and have a lead producer credit on a minimum of one funded short with one feature in funded development. Prospective producers must also have a slate of at least four projects in development.

Applications open today (June 20) and will close July 18.

The programme is a part of Screen Scotland’s new talent development strategy has which includes Emerging Directors and Young Films Foundation for directors and screenwriters, respectively.