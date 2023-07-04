Screen’s latest edition celebrates the 2023 UK and Ireland Stars of Tomorrow, and features interviews with each Star, one-to-ones with established industry talent, and a round-up of the hot projects from previous Stars of Tomorrow.
By Screen staff2023-07-04T11:55:00+01:00
