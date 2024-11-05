Iain Canning and Emile Sherman’s UK-Australian film and TV outfit See-Saw Films is exploring investment or a sale.

Screen’s sister publication Broadcast has learned the company has appointed M&A specialist investment bank ACF to assess its options.

Potential bidders have been made aware of the chance to acquire or invest in the business, though it is understood the process is at an early stage.

See-Saw had a turnover of £122.3m in 2023 according to documents filed at Companies House although this is not thought to represent all the elements of the business.

The company has produced films including the Oscar-winningThe King’s Speech and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, as well as Steve McQueen’s Widows, John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, Florian Zeller’s The Son, Garth Davis’ Foe and James Hawes’ One Life.

On the TV side, its credits include the high-profile current run on Apple TV+ of espionage drama Slow Horses, which has been renewed by the streamer for a sixth series. Its further TV credits include Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent, BBC’s The North Water and Campion’s Top Of The Lake.

Sources indicated the label is seeking investment to capitalise on a strong recent run and there is expected to be a significant level of interest, albeit at a premium price. The feeling in the market is that a potential buyer would have to find more than £100m to strike an outright deal.

The 16-year-old business is headquartered in London and Sydney and has a creative footprint across TV and film.

Helen Gregory and Simon Gillis are its joint managing directors, and it has nine executive producer-led slates focused on returning TV, limited TV, and film. In 2022, Broadcast revealed it had made a triple hire of Pulse, Artists Studio, and Ray Pictures alums Moss Barclay, Julian Stevens, and Ann Phillips.

See-Saw recently set up sub-label Fanboy, led by Patrick Walters, the executive producer who was the driving force behind See-Saw’s hit Netflix young adult series Heartstopper. Fanboy produced recent Sky dark dramedy Sweetpea, while See-Saw is currently producing Australian drama series Apple Cider Vinegar with its Samantha Strauss led joint-venture Picking Scabs, which will land on Netflix in 2025.

Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta, who helped drive the expansion of its TV division, exited in 2021 to set up their own label.

Broadcast has contacted See-Saw for comment.