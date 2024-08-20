Dag Johan Haugerud’s Norwegian title Sex and Levan Akin’s Crossing are among six nominees for the 2024 Nordic Council Film Prize, awarded by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

The six nominees were announced during the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund.

Both Sex and Crossing debuted in Panorama at this year’s Berlin film festival, with Swedish production Crossing opening the strand.

The other titles include Baltasar Kormakur’s romantic drama Touch from Iceland and Aki Kaurismaki’s Golden Globes-nominated Fallen Leaves from Finland. Two documentaries round out the selection: Lin Alluna’s Twice Colonized from Greenland and Roja Pakari and Emilie Adelina Monies’ Danish feature The Son and The Moon.

The award recognises full-length feature films produced in the Nordic countries that have had cinema releases. Each of the six Nordic countries can submit one candidate, via a national jury. The award comes with a 300,000 DKK (£32,250) prize, shared equally between director, screenwriter and producer.

Kaurismaki won the first Nordic Council Film Prize in 2002 for The Man Without a Past; subsequent winners include Lars von Trier’s Antichrist in 2009, Joachim Trier’s Louder Than Bombs in 2016 and Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee in 2021.

The winner will be unveiled online on Tuesday, October 22, alongside Nordic Council prizes in literature, music and the environment.

Nordic Council Film Prize nominees 2024

Denmark: The Son and the Moon, dirs. Roja Pakari, Emilie Adelina Monies

Finland: Fallen Leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismaki

Greenland: Twice Colonized, dir. Lin Alluna

Iceland: Touch, dir. Baltasar Kormakur

Norway: Sex, dir. Dag Johan Haugerud

Sweden: Crossing, dir. Levan Akin