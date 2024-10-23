Dag Johan Haugerud’s Sex has won the Nordic Council Film Prize for 2024.

It is the second time Norwegian filmmaker Haugerud has won the award, having received it in 2020 for Beware Of Children.

The prize comes with a 300,000 DKK ($43,358) award, shared among the director, writer and producers, in recognition of the collaborative nature of filmmaking. It will be presented at an award ceremony during the Nordic Council session in Reykjavik, Iceland on October 29.

The film was selected from six nominees, announced in August.

Sex is the first instalment in a three-film trio titled Sex Dreams Love. Sex debuted at the 2024 Berlinale, winning the Ecumenical Jury prize in Panorama; and was nominated for 10 prizes at Norway’s national Amanda film awards, winning four including Best Direction and Screenplay for Haugerud.

The film follows two men in heterosexual marriages whose perceptions of sexuality, gender and identity are challenged by unexpected experiences.

”Sex is never just sex. Nowhere is that more evident than in Sex,” noted the Nordic Council jury. ”Haugerud has a distinct perspective and style and boldly takes on life’s big questions and conundrums. The title of this film is perhaps typical, grand, and cheeky at the same time.”

Dreams launched in competition at Venice in September; while Love is slated to premiere at Berlinale 2025.

The films are produced by Yngve Saether and Hege Hauuff Hvattum for Norway’s Motlys.