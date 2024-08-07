Shudder has acquired North America, UK & Ireland and select territories to Daddy’s Head, Benjamin Barfoot’s follow-up to his Edinburgh film festival selection Double Date written by and starring former Screen International/FrightFest Genre Rising Star Danny Morgan.

Barfoot’s sophomore feature stars Julia Brown from BBC wartime series World On Fire and Rupert Turnbull from family musical Nativity Rocks! in the story of a boy and his recently widowed stepmother who are visited by a strange creature that appears to mimic a horrifying version of the boy’s recently deceased father.

The film is produced by Matthew James Wilkinson and Patrick Tolan of Stigma Films.

Shudder also acquired Daddy’s Head for Australia and New Zealand and will release the film exclusively on the platform on October 11. Adam Koehler negotiated the rights with AMP on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Daddy’s Head is a very important film for me as it intertwines personal feelings about family, grief and trauma with my desire to experiment with the horror genre,” said Barfoot, who added that Shudder had shown “nothing but enthusiasm and excitement towards the film”.

Barfoot’s first feature Double Date premiered at Edinburgh International Film Festival in 2017 and earned a Bifa nomination for effects.

In recent years Shudder has championed Rob Savage’s Host, Jayro Bustamante’s shortlisted Guatemalan Oscar submission La Llorona, Coralie Fargeat’s Revenge, Chloe Okuno’s Watcher, and Demián Rugna‘s When Evil Lurks, among others.