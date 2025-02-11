AMC Networks’ genre streaming platform Shudder has acquired North American, UK-Ireland and Australia-New Zealand rights to supernatural horror 825 Forest Road from the UK’s Blue Finch Films ahead of the EFM.

Stephen Cognetti, the US creator of the cult hit found footage Hell House LLC franchise, directs the film about a man who hopes to start a new life with his wife and sister after a family tragedy, but discovers the town he has moved to has its own problems.

Joe Bandelli produces alongside Dana Guerin and Cindi Rice on behalf of Los Angeles-based Epic Level Entertainment, through which John Frank Rosenblum also serves as executive producer.

Blue Finch’s slate includes the Lesbian Space Princess, playing in Panorama at the Berlinale.