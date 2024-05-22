Sideshow and Janus Films have pounced on their second film in Cannes, taking North American rights to Gints Zilbalodis’ Un Certain Regard animation Flow.

Zilbalodis and Matiss Kaza co-wrote the story of Cat, who boards a boat of various species that sails through mystical landscapes as the world appears to be coming to an end.

Zilbalodis and Kaza produced alongside Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman. Flow will also screen in competition at Annecy Festival in June.

Sideshow and Janus Films plan a theatrical release and said: “[Flow] is one of the most remarkably original works we have seen in some time.”

Charades negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Earlier in the week the partner distributors announced they had acquired Competition entry All We Imagine As Light.