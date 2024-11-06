US film and television production and finance company SK Global, best known for Crazy Rich Asians, has reportedly laid off around 20 employees in multiple departments.

Company representatives could not be reached for comment, but according to reports SK Global has attributed the cuts to economic headwinds and last year’s US actors and writers strikes. The reports said all the company’s lines of business remain active and current and upcoming productions are on track.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Mumbai and Singapore, SK Global produces studio features and television programming in English and local languages.

Films produced and financed by the company include Hell Or High Water, The Place Beyond The Pines and 2018 smash Crazy Rich Asians. Late last year the company’s rom-com Anyone But You became a surprise box office hit for Sony, grossing $88.3m in North America and $132m internationally.

Recent projects have included documentaries Catching Fire: The Story Of Anita Pallenberg and Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa. Currently shooting for the company is Reykjavik, a historical drama about the 1986 Reagan-Gorbachev summit with Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris and J K Simmons starring.

Two years ago London-based investment firm Centricus acquired a majority stake in SK Global.