Slovakian political drama Our People has won the €50,000 Series Mania Forum best project sward.

Our People was one of 15 projects pitched at the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions on the first day of the Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival.

The six-part drama focuses on the murder of a journalist which overthrows the balance of power in Slovakia. It is produced by Jakub Viktorín and Tomáš Hrubý for nutprodukcia and is written by Tereza Nvotová and Miro Sifra and directed by Tereza Nvotová.

It was selected by a jury led by Nina Lederman, evp global scripted development & programming, Sony Pictures Television.

The jury also included Marco Chimenz, group co-general manager at Federation Studios; Jennifer Ebell, evp, EMEA sales and acquisitions at Fifth Season; Marianne Furevold-Boland, head of drama at Norway’s NRK; and Karin Marelle, vp, programme acquisitions and co-productions at Starz.

“Our People is a smart, thoughtful, compelling story that enlightens and entertains while giving power to truth. We encourage the writing and producing team to pursue their goal,” commented Lederman.

“The Co-Pro Pitching Sessions are one of the most anticipated parts of the Series Mania Forum and we are delighted to be giving the €50,000 prize to Our People. We are extremely pleased that our distinguished jury chose to give the award to this explosive political drama out of Slovakia that delves into the murder of an investigative journalist and brings to the forefront the questions surrounding free speech, an issue very important today. This story also emphasizes the fact that important local stories when told strongly will resonate worldwide,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania.