Katrin Pors of Denmark’s Snowglobe and Jussi Rantamaki of Finland’s Aamu Film Company are among the 12 producers selected for ACE Leadership Special, the business workshop hosted by the ACE Producers network.

The 2024 edition will take place in Bergen in the Netherlands in June and Mallorca in Spain in September, with online elements over the summer.

Danish producer Pors produced Hlynur Palmason’s Cannes 2022 title Godland, which became Iceland’s entry for the best international feature award at the 2024 Oscars. Her other credits include Jonas Carpignano’s A Chiara, Dagur Kari’s comedy Hygge! and co-producing The Worst Person In The World.

Finnish producer Rantamaki produced Juho Kuosmanen’s 2022 Finnish Oscar entry Compartment No. 6, as well as the director’s previous film The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Maki, also an Oscar submission.

Other producers on the 2024 ACE scheme include Amra Baksic Camo of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s SCAA/pro.ba; Baksic Camo is also head of CineLink, the co-production market at Sarajevo Film Festival.

Returning consultants on the ACE Leadership programme include Jeroen Achterberg, Jo Bishop and Mark van der Grift.

The programme aims to help producers sustain solid business foundations, improve performance and prospects for their teams and companies, and develop their personal leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

“The quality of applications that we received this year goes to show how in demand this type of training is for producers,” said ACE director Jacobine van der Vloed.

Previous participants include The Match Factory’s Michael Weber, microFILM producer Ada Solomon and Lava Films’ Mariusz Wlodarski.

ACE Leadership 2024 producers

Amra Baksic Camo, SCAA/pro.ba (Bos/Her)

Pavel Bercik, Evolution Films (Cze)

Agustina Chiarino, Bocacha Films (Uru)

Sylvain Corbeil, Metafilms (Can)

Benjamin Domenech, Rei Pictures (Arg)

Galile Marion-Gauvin, Productions l’unite centrale (Can)

Hanneke Niens, KeyFilm (Neth)

Floor Onrust, Family Affair Films (Neth)

Evelin Penttila, Stellar Film (Est)

Katrin Pors, Snowglobe (Den)

Jussi Rantamaki, Aamu Film Company (Fin)

Nima Yousefi, HOBAB (Swe)